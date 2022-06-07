Phil Belbas

Nov. 26, 1948 - June 5, 2022

CARBONDALE – Phil Belbas, 73, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at his home.

Phil was born on November 26, 1948 to Al and Ethel (Smith) Belbas in Harrisburg, Illinois. He married Betty Smith on December 24, 1969 in Omaha, Nebraska. She preceded him in death after 51 years of marriage on December 20, 2021.

Phil is survived by his brother-in-law, Bobby (Teresa) Smith; sister-in-law, Diane McClain-Inman; niece, Salina (Brian) Holloway; nephew, Bobby Smith, Jr. (Kylie); and two great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; and over the years, eight dogs.

Phil served his country in the US Army from June 1968 until March 1971. Phil loved to play golf. He and Betty operated the Perry County Country Club for many years, where Phil was the golf pro and played in many tournaments. He later worked as a salesman for Smith Dodge in Carbondale for several years and then worked for Westroad Liquor Mart until retirement. Phil and Betty had a great love for dogs.

Graveside services for Phil will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Oakland Cemetery with Pastor Brent Fitzgerald officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Murphysboro American Legion Post# 127. Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Francis Animal Shelter or the Sjogrens Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the cemetery.

