Philip Edward Richards

Jan. 4, 1941 - Dec. 17, 2021

LOX FRESNOS, TX — Mr. Philip Edward Richards, 79, a recent resident of Los Fresno, TX, near Brownsville, and formerly of Herrin, IL, Deer Creek, IL, and Springfield, IL, died December 17, 2021.

Mr. Richards was born January 4, 1941, in New Berlin, IL, to Edward and Alice (Wright) Richards. He graduated from Pleasant Plains High School, IL, and Southern Illinois University, Carbondale with an engineering degree.

Mr. Richards helped his dad with farming, was an industrial engineer, a Southern Illinois coal miner, and an entrepreneur in the clean energy field. Phil was an active church member and passionate about his faith. He loved to fish, with fond memories of fishing with his siblings and sons. Later in life, he was an avid country-line dancer.

Survivors include two sons: Jon of Springfield, MO, and Terry of Desert Hot Springs, CA; grandchildren: London and Luke of Springfield, MO; siblings: Mary (Carl) Engel of Huntsville, AL, David (Kathy) Richards of Palatine, IL, and Barbara (Ben) Ziogas of Springfield, IL; and five nieces and nephews and their children.

A graveside service will be at 4:00 p.m., January 15, 2022, at the Cartwright Cemetery, 500 Business, Pleasant Plains, with the Rev. Betty Henson officiating, followed by a memorial gathering and meal at the Fellowship Hall, Peter Cartwright United Methodist Church, 205 West Church Street, Pleasant Plains. Donations can be made in his memory to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org.