Phillip 'Dale' Tate

Dale is survived by his wife of 60 years, Brenda. Brenda described him as "the best man to ever live on Earth." Dale was very well known in his community for his generosity and kind loving spirit. Dale overcame many physical challenges (including a leg amputation), with flying colors. He thoroughly enjoyed life and fought a courageous battle.

Also surviving are five children ("the ones he loves more than we'd ever know"), Cindy (Brian) McNew of Waterloo, Angie (Mark) Finnie of Marion, Gina (Philip Fulkerson) of Galatia, Kathy (Mike) Rice of Galatia, and Danny (Heather) Tate of Galatia; 10 greatly adored grandchildren, Nicholas (Amy) McNew, Tiffanie (Derek) Beard, Dylan McNew, Tyler (Elaina) Finnie, Whitney (Sean) Sloan, Kody Tennison, Weston (Lorrae) Fulkerson, Courtney Tennison, Sydney Tate, and Keeley Tate; also, 12 great-grandchildren, Shane and Nichole McNew, Bo and Beckett Beard, Reece Griffin, Taylor Lamb, Chandler Finnie, Saylor and Seger Sloan, Paxton Fulkerson, Nellie Tennison, and Ellary Garrison; also, brother-in-law, Dick Boyett, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, J.W. and Barbara Pulliam; four nephews, Alan Pulliam, Joe Boyett, Jeff Boyett and Kenny Boyett. Dale leaves behind a host of cousins, who adored him, and will forever remember him for his humor. One cousin said he's the cousin that you smile about before his name comes out of your mouth.