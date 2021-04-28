Phillip Edward Waters

He was a fanatic sports enthusiast often with the appellation of "Mr. Baseball" for his knowledge of the fine points of the game, statistics, and baseball history -- truly a savant of baseball – much to the amazement and/or chagrin of those who surrounded him at the games. He loved the St. Louis Cardinals, the Cincinnati Reds (particularly Pete Rose), the Columbus Blue Jackets and of course, his beloved Buckeyes.

Philip planned unique experiences for his friends. He had several years of "rooftop" parties at Chicago's Wrigley Field including the last year, when 120 of his closest friends gathered on the rooftop to watch baseball while having a "few" cold ones. He was the consummate host at his unbelievable tailgates in the OSU football parking lot. Many times Phil arrived before the sun rose with his good friends and fellow underwriters Randy, Janet, and Dave to set up the party for their friends to enjoy. They would leave late at night, well after the game ended to "avoid traffic", but really they did not want the party to end. (P.S. Since he's in heaven, he still "dislikes" (not hates) the University of Michigan. Go Buckeyes!) He gave generously of his time, talent, and treasure to his parish church, St. Brendan the Navigator in Hilliard, OH and the Diocese of Columbus. He was a regular 7:15 a.m. Mass attendee, as a devout and practicing Catholic his entire life. He was a full-time volunteer at the Mid-Ohio Foodbank in Columbus as a way to give back and to productively and selflessly fill his days when off the beach and/or softball fields. In his retirement he earned the St. Ambrose Presidential Key Award and the Legacy Giving Society for his many years of generous financial support of academics and athletics at St. Ambrose University.