Phillip W. Kuehn

Dec. 29, 1954 - Nov. 13, 2021

VANDALIA — Phillip W. Kuehn, 66, of Vandalia, passed away on November 13, 2021, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon.

Per Phillip's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and interment will be held at a later date in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park, Murphysboro, IL. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.

Phillip Walker Kuehn was born December 29, 1954, the son of Elmer and Mary Lee (Walker) Kuehn. He resided in Vandalia the majority of his life, raising two children and retiring from Vandalia Correctional Center as a Lieutenant. He loved anything to do with sports, if there wasn't a game on TV you would catch him watching Fox News to keep up to date on politics. Phillip was a proud Air Force Veteran.

Mr. Kuehn is survived by his son, Douglas Kuehn; grandchildren: William Cox, Morganna Cox, Eleanora Bock, and Owen Kuehn; daughter-in-law, Erin Bock; cousins: Cynthia Simmons, Nancy Thompson, Marsha Roberts, Carl Dahmer, Don Clark, Velma Simpson, Ruth Robinson, Rose Bost, Lindell Parrish, and Marla Rathjen; friends and caregivers, Tori Bunker, Brent Bliss, Tonya Stout, Ally Fitch, and Abby Stout.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Doug Kuehn; daughter, D. Ja'Nette Kuehn-Cox.