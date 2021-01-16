Phyllis A. Frey
MARION — Phyllis A. Frey, 80, of Marion, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Integrity Healthcare of Marion.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Cutsinger officiating. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 virus, social distancing and the wearing of masks will be required.
To view the full obituary or to sign the guest memorial register, please visit www.hughesfuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.