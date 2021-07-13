MURPHYSBORO — Phyllis Elaine Grob, 89, of Murphysboro passed away at 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Murphysboro. Phyllis was born in Murphysboro on December 4, 1931, a daughter to the late Burke J. Yeager and Frieda (Aiassi) Yeager. She was united in marriage to Gene Grob on September 29, 1951, in Murphysboro. Gene preceded her in death on July 25, 2001.

Phyllis was a baptized member of First Lutheran Church in Murphysboro. She graduated from Murphysboro Township High School with High Honors in 1949. She enjoyed singing in musical productions there and also sang in the community. Phyllis attended SIU and then began working for the Murphysboro Superintendent of Schools. After her children were born, she stayed home to care for them and other family members. She also assisted as needed at the family business Grob Chevrolet. She later returned to the school system to work as a secretary at St. Andrew School, leaving there to care for husband Gene after he became disabled. She continued to care for other family members and animals needing assistance throughout her life. She worked as a bookkeeper for her father's business, Square Deal Clothing House, until she was 80.