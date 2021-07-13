Phyllis Elaine Grob
1931 - 2021
MURPHYSBORO — Phyllis Elaine Grob, 89, of Murphysboro passed away at 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Murphysboro. Phyllis was born in Murphysboro on December 4, 1931, a daughter to the late Burke J. Yeager and Frieda (Aiassi) Yeager. She was united in marriage to Gene Grob on September 29, 1951, in Murphysboro. Gene preceded her in death on July 25, 2001.
Phyllis was a baptized member of First Lutheran Church in Murphysboro. She graduated from Murphysboro Township High School with High Honors in 1949. She enjoyed singing in musical productions there and also sang in the community. Phyllis attended SIU and then began working for the Murphysboro Superintendent of Schools. After her children were born, she stayed home to care for them and other family members. She also assisted as needed at the family business Grob Chevrolet. She later returned to the school system to work as a secretary at St. Andrew School, leaving there to care for husband Gene after he became disabled. She continued to care for other family members and animals needing assistance throughout her life. She worked as a bookkeeper for her father's business, Square Deal Clothing House, until she was 80.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Crawshaw Funeral Home in Murphysboro at 12:00 p.m. Pastor Charlie Allen will officiate; burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park near Murphysboro. Family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, and from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on the day of service at Crawshaw Funeral Home.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband Gene; parents Burke and Frieda Yeager; and special Aunt Christina Aiassi. She leaves behind children: Dale (Marsha) Grob of Carbondale, Carolyn (Tom) Gallegly of Murphysboro; special friend Steve Cochran of Murphysboro; step-grandchildren: Beth (Mike) Fender of Sullivan and Rob (Karen) Gallegly of Carbondale, and their children Micah, Jonah, and Anna Fender, and Brenden Gallegly.
In accordance with Phyllis' wishes, her family asks that you adopt one or more animals in need of a home to carry on her tradition of providing care for many, many animals over the years. Donations to animal care shelters or animal support organizations in her memory would also be appreciated. The family wishes to thank all those who sent prayers and words of comfort and support throughout her illness. A special thank you goes to the entire staff of St. Joseph Memorial Hospital who took such great care of Phyllis in every aspect during her times there. To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.