Phyllis Jane Barnfield

June 21, 1936 - Jan. 20, 2022

BENTON — Phyllis Jane Barnfield, 85, of Benton passed away on Thursday morning, January 20, 2022.

Phyllis was born in West Frankfort, IL on June 21, 1936, the daughter of Jesse Lee and Maggie (Whitlow) Wallace.

She married Bill Barnfield on July 9, 1955, and he survives.

Mrs. Barnfield was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church. She worked for 20 plus years at Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department.

Her family and her faith were the most important things in her life. Even though Mr. and Mrs. Barnfield may have had only one year of schooling beyond high school, they knew an education would provide one with limitless opportunities. Mrs. Barnfield was proud that all of her children graduated college and as of now, the five oldest grandchildren have done the same.

Mrs. Barnfield is survived by her husband, Bill Barnfield of Benton; four children: Deidre Rea and husband Richard of Dunlap, TN, Dr. Terry Barnfield and wife Glynis of Salem, Clydette Barnfield of Benton, Dr. Marda Voss and husband Travis of Weldon Spring, MO; seven grandchildren: Jesse Rea and wife Caroline, Dr. Libby Ownby and husband Kirby, Dr. Rayla Bolton and husband Captain Aaron Bolton, Ford Barnfield, Jennings Barnfield and wife McKenna, Eva Voss, Elise Voss; four great-grandchildren: Jacob and Emily Claire Rea, Ethan and Kaden Ownby.

Mrs. Barnfield was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Billie Vanhorn and Weymouth Clark.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Noon on Monday, January 24, 2022 at the Morton & Johnston Funeral Home in Benton. Burial will be in the Masonic & Odd Fellows Cemetery in Benton. Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Immanuel Baptist Church Building Fund.

For more information or to send online condolences, please visit www.mortonjohnstonfuneralhome.com.