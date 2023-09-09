Phyllis Jean (Pemberton) Greer

June 2, 1929 - Aug. 23, 2023

EVANSVILLE, IN – Phyllis Jean Pemberton Greer, age 94 of Evansville, IN, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at River Pointe Health Campus. She was born on June 2, 1929, in McLeansboro, IL, the daughter of Russell and Lula Mae (Elder) Pemberton. She married the love of her life, Charles Edward Greer, on March 28, 1948 and he preceded her in death on Oct. 12, 2006.

Phyllis graduated from McLeansboro Township High School where she was valedictorian of her Class of 1947. She attended the Missouri School of Business before going to work for the Minerva Oil Company. She retired as the purchasing manager for Amax Coal Company, Delta Mine, Harrisburg, IL.

She was a long time, dedicated member of Grand Avenue Christian Church in Carbondale, IL where she taught in the Children's Department for many years. Phyllis enjoyed singing old hymns, directing and singing in the church choir, volunteering, playing games, working crossword puzzles and doing needlework. She was a beautiful person, inside and out. Her quick smile and warm personality will be missed by all who knew her.

Mrs. Greer is survived by a sister, Mary Dale Braun of Evansville, IN; sister-in-law Carol Pemberton of Sioux City, IA; beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. She was a loving daughter, wife, sister, sister-in-law and aunt who loved her family and friends and was so very much loved by them all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers: Roland, John, and Bill Pemberton; Sister, Audrey Warrick; brothers-in-law, Elwood Warrick, Lester Braun and Lyman Greer; sisters-in-law Marjorie Pemberton and Judith Pemberton.

Upon her wishes, Phyllis requested cremation. A memorial service will be held at Grand Avenue Christian Church, 1305 E. Grand Ave Carbondale, IL, on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at 11 a.m. with visitation at 10 a.m. at the church. Reverends Matt Proctor and Jerry Kizzire will officiate. A graveside interment of ashes will be planned for a later date at I. O. O. F. Cemetery in McLeansboro, IL. Phyllis' family would like to thank River Pointe Health Campus and Heart– to–Heart Hospice for the wonderful care they extended to Phyllis and her family.

In lieu of Flowers, memorials may be given to Grand Avenue Christian Church, Carbondale, IL or Ozark Christian College, 1111 N. Main St. Rd, Joplin, MO, 64801.

HARRE FUNERAL HOME, McLeansboro, IL assisted the family with arrangements.