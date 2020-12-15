ZEIGLER — Phyllis Jean “PJ” Cox, age 86, of Zeigler, Illinois, took God's hands on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at 8:01 a.m. in Manor Court Skilled Nursing and Rehab at Liberty Village, Carbondale.

PJ was born on Apr. 28, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio, a daughter to Kenneth and Myrtle (Meeks) Blades. She married Joseph Munaretto and after Joseph's passing, married Frank Cox. PJ was a member of Zeigler United Methodist Church, Zeigler, and Zeigler Royalton United Methodist Women. Her passions were her faith, family and friends.

Survivors of her family with Joseph Munaretto include her two daughters, Denise (Jim) Hoey of Royalton, and Kimberly (Glenn) Melton of Alamogordo, New Mexico; a daughter-in-law, Gina (Doug) Bates; six grandchildren, Matt Hoey, Rebekah (Josh) Cannon, Victoria Munaretto, Suzanne Munaretto, Madison Bates and Maggie Bates; and one great-grandchild, Parker Hoey. She is also survived by two brothers, Tom Blades, Don Blades; two sisters, Hazel Wylie and Carolyn Nelson; a sister-in-law, Caroline Ratcliffe; and many nieces and nephews.

After Joseph's passing, with Frank Cox, she expanded her family to include four daughters, Diana (Richard) Cheatham, Donna Muir, Gayle Greathouse and Beverly (Melvin) Hall; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.