ZEIGLER — Let all that you do be done in love. 1 Corinthians 16:14 NIV
Phyllis Jean “PJ” Cox, 86, of Zeigler, took God's hands Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:01 a.m. in Manor Court Skilled Nursing and Rehab at Liberty Village, Carbondale.
PJ was born Apr. 28, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio, a daughter to Kenneth and Myrtle (Meeks) Blades.
She married Joseph Munaretto and after Joseph's passing, married Frank Cox.
PJ was a member of Zeigler United Methodist Church, Zeigler, and Zeigler Royalton United Methodist Women. Her passions were her faith, family and friends.
Survivors of her family with Joseph Munaretto include her two daughters, Denise (Jim) Hoey of Royalton, and Kimberly (Glenn) Melton of Alamogordo, New Mexico; a daughter-in-law, Gina (Doug) Bates; six grandchildren, Matt Hoey, Rebekah (Josh) Cannon, Victoria Munaretto, Suzanne Munaretto, Madison Bates and Maggie Bates; and one great-grandchild, Parker Hoey. She is also survived by two brothers, Tom Blades, Don Blades; two sisters, Hazel Wylie and Carolyn Nelson; a sister-in-law, Caroline Ratcliffe; and many nieces and nephews.
After Joseph's passing, with Frank Cox, she expanded her family to include four daughters, Diana (Richard) Cheatham, Donna Muir, Gayle Greathouse and Beverly (Melvin) Hall; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; a son, Lt. Colonel Joseph Anthony Munaretto, M.D.; two sisters, Judy Blades and Barbara Long; and two brothers, Ted Blades and Karl Blades.
Due to COVID-19, private services will be held with interment in Zeigler Cemetery, Zeigler. A celebration of life will be at a future date at Zeigler United Methodist Church.
Memorial donations may be made to the Zeigler Royalton Coaches VS. Cancer, in care of Southern Illinois Bank, (202 Christopher Road) Highway 148, Zeigler, IL 62999 (www.southernillinoisbank.com). Pyatt Funeral Home, Pinckneyville, has been entrusted with arrangements.
For more information or to sign an online guest register, visit www.pyattfuneralhome.com.
