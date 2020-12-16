ZEIGLER — Let all that you do be done in love. 1 Corinthians 16:14 NIV

Phyllis Jean “PJ” Cox, 86, of Zeigler, took God's hands Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:01 a.m. in Manor Court Skilled Nursing and Rehab at Liberty Village, Carbondale.

PJ was born Apr. 28, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio, a daughter to Kenneth and Myrtle (Meeks) Blades.

She married Joseph Munaretto and after Joseph's passing, married Frank Cox.

PJ was a member of Zeigler United Methodist Church, Zeigler, and Zeigler Royalton United Methodist Women. Her passions were her faith, family and friends.

Survivors of her family with Joseph Munaretto include her two daughters, Denise (Jim) Hoey of Royalton, and Kimberly (Glenn) Melton of Alamogordo, New Mexico; a daughter-in-law, Gina (Doug) Bates; six grandchildren, Matt Hoey, Rebekah (Josh) Cannon, Victoria Munaretto, Suzanne Munaretto, Madison Bates and Maggie Bates; and one great-grandchild, Parker Hoey. She is also survived by two brothers, Tom Blades, Don Blades; two sisters, Hazel Wylie and Carolyn Nelson; a sister-in-law, Caroline Ratcliffe; and many nieces and nephews.