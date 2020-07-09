× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAPE GIRARDEAU — Press Berry Jr., 91, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at his home.

He was born Jan. 3, 1929, in Charleston, Missouri, son of Press and Crystal Reno Berry Sr.

He and Martha Kay Hartmann were married Oct. 4, 2008.

Press enlisted in the U.S. Army after college and was honorably discharged in August of 1953.

He attended Southeast Missouri State University, where he played football for two years. He transferred to the University of Louisiana, formerly known as Northeast Louisiana State College, where he also played football and received a degree in Health and Physical Education. He was a teacher and coach in schools in Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri and Illinois. He retired from Murphysboro Township High School Unit 186 as the football coach.

Press and Martha were members at Zion United Methodist Church at Gordonville.