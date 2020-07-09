CAPE GIRARDEAU — Press Berry Jr., 91, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at his home.
He was born Jan. 3, 1929, in Charleston, Missouri, son of Press and Crystal Reno Berry Sr.
He and Martha Kay Hartmann were married Oct. 4, 2008.
Press enlisted in the U.S. Army after college and was honorably discharged in August of 1953.
He attended Southeast Missouri State University, where he played football for two years. He transferred to the University of Louisiana, formerly known as Northeast Louisiana State College, where he also played football and received a degree in Health and Physical Education. He was a teacher and coach in schools in Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri and Illinois. He retired from Murphysboro Township High School Unit 186 as the football coach.
Press and Martha were members at Zion United Methodist Church at Gordonville.
Loving survivors include his wife, Martha Berry of Cape Girardeau; son, Michael Berry Sr. of Marion, grandson, Michael Berry Jr., and great-grandson, Michael Joseph Berry; son, Tim (Tina) Berry of Murphysboro, granddaughter, Angela (Mark) Albertini, great-grandchildren, Anthony, Andrew, Sophia, and Alexander, grandson, Seth (Madison) Berry and great-grandchildren, Berkley and Monroe; and a daughter, Dana Lynn (Eddie) Seay of Las Vegas, Nevada.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three siblings, Cladis Lee “Bob” Berry, Wilford Berry and Edith Berry Lee.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 9, in Zion United Methodist Church in Gordonville, with the Rev. Scott Griffin officiating. The public will be seated in the Fellowship Hall for the services, which will be simulcast thru Zion UMC Facebook Live. You may access the recording by going to ziongordonville.com, then select resources, then click on Press Berry.
Private interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the staff at Southeast Hospice for their loving care.
The family suggests that memorials be made to Zion United Methodist Cemetery — Gordonville, 3652 State Highway Z, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701; or Southeast Hospice, #10 Doctors' Park, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
