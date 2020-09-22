 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prudence June Ward
0 entries

Prudence June Ward

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Prudence June Ward

HERRIN — Prudence June Ward, 82, a native from Herrin, Illinois, died at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, after a chronic illness.

She was a legal secretary and a member of Christ Church as well as a former member of Bryan Street Baptist Church in Herrin, Illinois.

She was the daughter of the late Hershal E. Ward and Olive I. Ward. Visitation is scheduled for 11 a.m. (CST) at Johnson and Hughes Funeral Chapel. A memorial will follow with Pastor Robert Ward officiating. There will be no burial.

Other survivors include four daughters, the late Angela Horne and Andre Horne, and Vicki Horne and Valerie Jacovides from Mesa, Arizona; three brothers, Ronald Ward and Donnie Ward of Herrin, Illinois, and Robert Ward of Salem, Illinois; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family asked that expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Alzheimer's Association.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News