Prudy (Ledbetter) Rushing
CARBONDALE - Prudy (Ledbetter) Rushing, entered her eternal reward on January 31, 2021 with her loving husband and children near. She now joins her parents and a brother John Ledbetter. Her wonderful sister Barb and Borden Hines and bonus sister Mary (Robinson) Ledbetter remain.
She graced us for 76 years teaching us how to be peacemakers and demonstrating that true faith is serving and caring for one another. She was a faithful and loving wife to her husband Bob Rushing for 57 years. Though she only had two children, Ken Rushing and Kelly Lindsey, two bonus children Rhondalynn (Meadows) Rushing and Rob Lindsey, she became a mom to hundreds of young men as a cook at Phi Sigma Kappa giving motherly love, council and advice. Whether working as a beautician, a cook at Carbondale Bowl and the Little Grassy Methodist Camp, a secretary at Stiles, or hospitality at Southern Illinois Cancer Center, she wanted everyone to feel welcomed and cared for. She earned the name "Onie" by her grandchildren Josiah & Alison (Sherrick) Rushing and Hannah (Rushing) and Hayden Jarvis. She looked for the best in others, gave all she had, and made the world a better place. Her life was beautiful.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale with Ken Rushing officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing are required. For those who cannot attend, a video of Prudy's Celebration of Life will be on the funeral home website (www.meredithfh.com) after the service.
