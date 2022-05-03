 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
R. Gale Garver

R. Gale Garver

AVA - R. Gale Garver, 85, of Ava, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at St. Joseph Memorial Hospital, Murphysboro, IL.

Funeral services are pending at Wilson's Funeral Home, Ava, IL.

