Rachel Ann Nelson

Rachael Ann Nelson

1934 - 2023

CARBONDALE - Rachael Ann Nelson, 88 of Carbondale, IL passed away on Jan. 14, 2023.

Rachael was born on June 30, 1934 to the late H.O. and Virginia Dickerson in Hurst, Illinois.

She was baptized at the First Christian Church in Herrin, IL and attended high school in Grand Tower and Gorham, IL. Rachael married her high school sweetheart, Carroll "Toby" Nelson in 1952. They were married for 63 years blessed with three children - Steven, Elizabeth, and David.

Rachael attended Southern Illinois University after her son Steven was born and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in education. She began her teaching career in Paradise Prairie, IL. She then taught for District 95 in Carbondale for 23 years. Rachael went on to get her masters degree in education while working as a teacher and raising three children.

She loved and enjoyed all her students and retired in 1989.

After Rachael and Tobey retired, they traveled worldwide and found great joy in sharing these trips with their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

They loved their many dogs, working at the flea markets, being outdoors and attending to their flower gardens. She joined the First Christian Church in 1955 serving as a Sunday school teacher, deacon, lifetime elder, and trustee.

Rachael was a lifetime member of the Beta Sigma Phi and a founding member of the garden club.

She was preceded in death by her parents H.O. and Virginia Dickerson, her great-grandchild Evelyn and her beloved husband Toby Nelson. She is survived by son Steven Nelson (Mary) of Cobden, IL, daughter Elizabeth Abbott (Jerry) of Birmingham, Mi. and son David Nelson of Carbondale, IL, two sisters Linda Dickerson and Brenda Dickerson, six grandchildren, Kathryn Ogelsby (Kevin), Zachary Nelson, Chelsea Abbott, Emily Abbott, Tanner Nelson, Tobey Nelson and four great grandchildren Joselyn Bender, Olen Ogelsby, Nelson Ogelsby, Abree Ogelsby. Rachael devoted her life to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. They were the love and delight of her life.

Visitation will be held at First Christian Church, Carbondale, IL, Jan. 20, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Funeral service will follow immediately after visitation at 12 p.m.

Donations can be made to Donorschoose.org. Walker Funeral Home of Carbondale entrusted with arrangements.