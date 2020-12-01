BENTON — Ralph Louis Seibert died Nov. 26, 2020, at his home with family at his side, as the result of congestive heart failure.

Ralph was born on Dec. 12, 1925, the son of Frank Edward and Gladys “Marie” (Williams) Seibert. He married Louise Lundy on Dec. 25, 1947. She preceded him in death on Nov. 19, 2000.

Ralph accepted Jesus as His Savior and Lord and was baptized on Apr. 10, 1955, at the Easter sunrise service at North Benton Baptist Church, where he served as a faithful member until his death. Ralph was a 52 year Master Mason of Benton Lodge No. 64.

Ralph was a World War II veteran, serving in the U. S. Navy 1944-1946.

Beginning as a child, Ralph learned to work hard. As a young adult, he held a variety of jobs. The job he enjoyed the most was brakeman-conductor on the Illinois Central Railroad from 1950 to 1988. Ralph used his handyman and problem-solving skills for woodworking, DIY projects, and repairing things.

Ralph's family was very important to him. “Daddy” and “Bapaw” were his treasured titles.