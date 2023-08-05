CHESTER, IL—Ralph Pestor Kipp, 97, of Chester, Illinois, passed away at 8:55 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 in Perryville, Missouri. He was born to the late Gottfried and Hermine (nee Pestor) Kipp on April 18, 1926 in Chester, Illinois. Ralph married Bonnie I. Barthel on Sept. 1, 1960 in Brighton, Colorado; she preceded him in death on March 12, 2008. He was a dairy farmer turned small businessman and owned many different establishments in Chester. Ralph was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Chester where he served in many roles over the years. He was also very active in Rotary Club and was a member of the National Association of Milk Bottle Collectors.