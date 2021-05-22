Ralph Rowden
CARTERVILLE – Ralph Rowden, 84, of Carterville, formally of Carbondale, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale with Rev. Robert Gray officiating and full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Francis CARE Animal Shelter or American Cancer Society.
For more information, visit www.meredithfh.com.
