Ramona "Faye" Bledsoe
July 6, 1929 - July 27, 2021
ANNA - Ramona "Faye" Bledsoe, 92, of Anna, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in Carbondale. She was born on July 6, 1929 in Woodlawn, IL, the daughter of Wayman B. and Iva P. (Johnson) Hogshead. She married Clarence T. Bledsoe on January 13, 1951 in Mount Vernon. He preceded her in death on May 22, 1988.
Faye is survived by her son, Michael Bledsoe of Anna; her daughters: Sharon (Jeff) Humm of Rosiclare and Marcia (Ken) Matthias of Carbondale; three grandchildren: Miranda Carter Hutchison, Meagan (Mike) Carver and Jenna (Eammon) Esteghamat; a great-grandson, Cody L. Hutchison; nieces, nephews; other relatives; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a sister, Jewell M. Doyle and a brother, Dale W. Hogshead.
Faye was a loving mother and grandmother that was devoted to her family, helping her neighbors, and serving her church. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Anna. She retired as an Administrative Secretary at Choate Mental Health in Anna.
Funeral services for Ramona "Faye" Bledsoe will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Anna with Dee Armes officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home. Graveside committal services for Faye will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens in Woodlawn.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Missionary Committee at the First Christian Church of Anna. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
To visit Faye's memorial page and leave online condolences for her family, please visit rendlemanhilemanfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.