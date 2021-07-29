Ramona "Faye" Bledsoe

July 6, 1929 - July 27, 2021

ANNA - Ramona "Faye" Bledsoe, 92, of Anna, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in Carbondale. She was born on July 6, 1929 in Woodlawn, IL, the daughter of Wayman B. and Iva P. (Johnson) Hogshead. She married Clarence T. Bledsoe on January 13, 1951 in Mount Vernon. He preceded her in death on May 22, 1988.

Faye is survived by her son, Michael Bledsoe of Anna; her daughters: Sharon (Jeff) Humm of Rosiclare and Marcia (Ken) Matthias of Carbondale; three grandchildren: Miranda Carter Hutchison, Meagan (Mike) Carver and Jenna (Eammon) Esteghamat; a great-grandson, Cody L. Hutchison; nieces, nephews; other relatives; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a sister, Jewell M. Doyle and a brother, Dale W. Hogshead.

Faye was a loving mother and grandmother that was devoted to her family, helping her neighbors, and serving her church. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Anna. She retired as an Administrative Secretary at Choate Mental Health in Anna.