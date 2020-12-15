Ramona L. Adkins, 66, of Woodbury passed away on Dec. 12, 2020.

She was born on Oct. 26, 1954, in Pensacola, Florida.

Preceded in death by Leland Browning, father; Raymond & Edna Banfield, grandparents; Dude & Grace Browning, grandparents.

Survived by her mother, Dorthy Browning, Woodbury, Tennessee; husband of 44 years, James L. Adkins, Woodbury; son, Jay (Stephanie) Adkins, Elizabethton, Tennessee; and many foster grandchildren.

She was a very loving wife and mother and daughter. Hobbies included raising orchids and African violets, sewing, going to auctions, reading on the beach, cross-stitching, collecting everything, watching Star Wars, shooting guns, traveling, going to concerts, and discovering great places to dine.

Ramona put her trust in our Lord, Jesus Christ. Her hope in this life was that everyone would come to know Jesus as their Savior so they would have eternal life in Heaven. We know she is now in the arms of Jesus. She attended Experience Community Church Cannon.

Masks and Social Distancing are suggested.

In lieu of flowers, donations may made to Appalachian Bear Rescue. Ramona loved bears and loves the work of ABR, 121 Painted Trillium Way, Townsend, TN 37882.