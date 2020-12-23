 Skip to main content
Randall G. Heins
Randall G. Heins

MURPHYSBORO — Randall G. Heins, 85, of Murphysboro, passed away on Dec. 21, 2020.

Services are pending at Wilson Funeral Home, Ava, Illinois.

