Randall G. "Randy" Lands

1943 - 2022

HARRISBURG – Randall G. "Randy" Lands, a lifelong resident of Harrisburg, passed away peacefully on Oct. 26, 2022. Randy was born on Nov. 25, 1943 to John Will and Hazel (McDermott) Lands. He was reared on the family farm in Walnut Grove, where he and his father raised Polled Hereford cattle. On April 24, 1999 he married the love of his life, Treva (Webb) Lands and they shared their lives for 23 wonderful years. In addition to Treva, Randy is survived by his daughters, Annette (Burt) Hubbs and T.J. (Mike) Jones and his grandchildren Christina Murray, Adrienne Hubbs, Savannah Hubbs, Brayden Storms and Braxton Storms. He also is survived by his sister-in-law Terri (Butch) Martin and brother-in-law Tyler (Teresa) Webb; as well as nieces and nephews, Sue (Bob) Johnson, Debbie Lands, Terry (Becky) Lands, Avalee Lands, Gary (Debbie) Lands, Keith(Marie) Lands, Amber Burnett, Ashleigh (Steve) Smothers, Alyssa (Seth) Cockrum, Bridgette (T.J.) Mott, Blayden Webb and Issac Webb. He will also be dearly missed by numerous great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers George(Barbara) Lands, Bill Mac (JoAnn) Lands, and Bob (Larrie) Lands and his father and mother-in-law Richard and Jimella Webb.

Randy graduated from Harrisburg Township High School with the class of 1961 and he continued to enjoy activities with his classmates throughout his life. Randy had a long and rewarding career with CIPS and Ameren Illinois, where he worked as an Electric Utility Foreman until his retirement in 2009. Randy was a member of Saline Ridge Missionary Baptist Church and most recently attended Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. He was a lifetime member of Harrisburg Masonic Lodge 325 and IBEW Local Union No. 702.

Throughout the years Randy enjoyed working on the farm, hunting, fishing and participating in many fishing tournaments. He could often be found working in his garage with his buddy Bob by his side. His greatest joy, however, was spending time with his family on vacations and holidays and being involved in the lives of his grandchildren.

To honor Randy, services will be held on Oct. 29, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Stricklin Funeral Home, formerly Reed Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Mark Cockrum will officiate. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Sunset Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family on his obituary page at https://www.stricklinfuneralhome.com. All who knew Randy are invited to attend and celebrate his life.

The family would like to thank Patty McDowell and the staff of the Villas of Hollybrook who provided compassionate care to Randy. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in his memory.

Everyone who knew Randy felt his big heart and giving nature. He was the quiet foundation of his family, a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed and forever will be held in the hearts of those that knew him. If you knew him, you loved him.