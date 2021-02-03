Randy Joe Lindsey
HERRIN - Randy Joe Lindsey, age 64, of Herrin, passed away at 11:29 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at his home in Herrin.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home in Herrin with Rev. Don Colson officiating. Burial will follow at Mapel Wood Cemetery in Marion. A time of visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home in Herrin.
For those who prefer, memorial donations may be made to the family. For the full obituary, please visit www.hughesfuneralhomes.com.
