 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Randy Joe Lindsey
0 entries

Randy Joe Lindsey

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Randy Joe Lindsey

Randy Joe Lindsey

HERRIN - Randy Joe Lindsey, age 64, of Herrin, passed away at 11:29 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at his home in Herrin.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home in Herrin with Rev. Don Colson officiating. Burial will follow at Mapel Wood Cemetery in Marion. A time of visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home in Herrin.

For those who prefer, memorial donations may be made to the family. For the full obituary, please visit www.hughesfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News