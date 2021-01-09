Ray B. Blacklock

Ray was a sweet and gentle man. He could fix anything. He loved the outdoors, and had great natural instincts and intuition. Many cold mornings would dawn with Ray in his deer stand. He was a member of the Murphysboro Canada Club on the English River in Ontario, where he would spend at least a week each summer with friends and family hauling in big Northern Pike and Walleye.

As soon as the wheat was cut, Ray and Gloria would gather the family, hook up the ski boat and head for the Lake of the Ozarks. Ray and Gloria also loved to dance. They were known to cut a fine rug in their time. They also enjoyed traveling the United States and the world.

Later, they built a home and wintered for many years in Naples, Florida, where Ray spent each day applying his green thumb to the property. Today, amid the beautiful landscaping, the Royal Palms he planted by hand around their home tower 60 feet tall in Ray and Gloria's remembrance.

Ray was a member of the Wesley United Methodist church in Vergennes.