CARBONDALE — Ray Calvert Spees, 42, passed away Friday April 24, 2020, at his residence in Durham, North Carolina.
Ray was born May 10, 1977, in Carbondale, the son of Dr. Emil Ray and Dr. Edith (Calvert) Spees.
Ray was a 1995 graduate of CCHS. He attended Embry–Riddle Aeronautical University, SIU, the University at Albany and North Carolina State. Ray was a member of Delta Chi Fraternity, an accomplished student of martial arts, a rowing coach and crew team member. Ray enjoyed international travel and studying both languages and cultures.
He is survived by his parents, Dr. Emil and Dr. Edith Spees, sister, Elizabeth Spees Robinson, and nephews, Logan and Trey Robinson, all of Murphysboro. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, many cousins, scores of dear friends, his international brothers/sisters, and the entire extended Hunter-Ellert family.
He will be interred in Bethel Cemetery in Salem, Kentucky, with many generations of family.
Memorial donations may be made to The Science Center Fund held by the Southern Illinois Community Foundation at www.sicf.org Delta Chi Alumni Scholarship Fund in care of SIU Foundation Colyer Hall, 1235 Douglas Drive, Carbondale, IL 62901; and/or Bethel Cemetery Fund, Spees Family Contributions in care of Bethel United Methodist Church, 1416 Lola Road, Salem, KY 42078.
Walker Funeral Home and Crematory of Carbondale is entrusted with arrangements.
