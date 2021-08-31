Ray Ervin Holloway II, DDS

1937 - 2021

HERRIN — Ray Ervin Holloway II, DDS of Herrin, passed away Saturday August 28, 2021 at SIH Herrin Hospital in Herrin.

Ray retired from his dental practice in Energy on December 4, 2018 after 56 years. Ray was a member and deacon of the First Baptist Church in Herrin where he taught Sunday School and was instrumental in starting the All-Star Soccer program; graduate of the University of Illinois School of Dentistry in 1962; veteran of the U. S. Coast Guard having served for the Department of Public Health at the Navajo Reservation in New Mexico.

Ray was born December 4, 1937 in Du Quoin, IL to Ray Ervin and Marguerite (Duckworth) Holloway.

Ray was united in marriage with Carolyn Y. Taylor on June 25, 1959 at the First Baptist Church in Du Quoin, IL.