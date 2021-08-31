Ray Ervin Holloway II, DDS
1937 - 2021
HERRIN — Ray Ervin Holloway II, DDS of Herrin, passed away Saturday August 28, 2021 at SIH Herrin Hospital in Herrin.
Ray retired from his dental practice in Energy on December 4, 2018 after 56 years. Ray was a member and deacon of the First Baptist Church in Herrin where he taught Sunday School and was instrumental in starting the All-Star Soccer program; graduate of the University of Illinois School of Dentistry in 1962; veteran of the U. S. Coast Guard having served for the Department of Public Health at the Navajo Reservation in New Mexico.
Ray was born December 4, 1937 in Du Quoin, IL to Ray Ervin and Marguerite (Duckworth) Holloway.
Ray was united in marriage with Carolyn Y. Taylor on June 25, 1959 at the First Baptist Church in Du Quoin, IL.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Carolyn Holloway of Herrin; two sons and daughters-in-law: Brent and Traci Holloway of Harrisburg, Kevin and Stacy Holloway of Energy; two daughters and sons-in-law: Pam and Brad Cagle of Herrin, Leanna and Matt Fisher of Herrin; nine grandchildren: Trenton (Becca) Holloway, McKenzi Holloway and fiancee, Austin Hefner, Haleigh (Bryson) Whitehead, Hayden Holloway, Matthew Cagle, Mitchell Cagle, Michael Cagle, Isabella Fisher, Annabella Fisher and one great grandchild due in January 2022; sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Bruce Wheatley of Michigan; aunt, AraLee McMurray; sister-in-law, Joy Holloway of Michigan; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Mary Ann Taylor of Belleville and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert E. Holloway.
Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 3, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Herrin with his son, Bro. Brent Holloway and Rev. Mark Goldman officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Herrin. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Garden in Du Quoin, IL. Memorial donations are suggested and may be made to Herrin First Baptist Church Prayer Path or All-Star Soccer; envelopes will be available at the church. Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin is assisting the family with arrangements.
Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 virus and the signing of executive order by the Governor of the State of Illinois, if you are planning on attending the service and/or visitation, the wearing of face masks is REQUIRED and customarily accepted social distancing guidelines is encouraged.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.