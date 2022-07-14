Ray Gene Tregoning
CARTERVILLE - Ray Gene Tregoning, 81, of Carterville, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 15, 2022, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, with Pastor Stacie Brown officiating. Burial with military rites will be in Willowrest Cemetery in Carterville. Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the funeral home.
For more information, visit www.rigginpillatschburkefh.com.
