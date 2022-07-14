 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ray Gene Tregoning

  • 0

Ray Gene Tregoning

CARTERVILLE - Ray Gene Tregoning, 81, of Carterville, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 15, 2022, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, with Pastor Stacie Brown officiating. Burial with military rites will be in Willowrest Cemetery in Carterville. Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the funeral home.

For more information, visit www.rigginpillatschburkefh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

US judge rules Subway can be sued over tuna products

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News