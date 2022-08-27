Ray Gurley

1938 - 2022

BUNCOMBE – Ray Gurley, age 84 years, a resident of rural Buncombe, Illinois and a former resident of Dixon, passed away Saturday afternoon, Aug. 13, 2022, at 12:35 p.m. at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana.

Ray was born Feb. 19, 1938 in Vienna, Illinois. He was the son of Jesse and Clara Opal (Pentecost) Gurley.

On June 1, 1957, Ray was united in marriage to Linda Lea Merriman in Buncombe, Illinois. She survives.

Ray is also survived by: two sons – Ronald (his wife, Sherry) Gurley of Dixon, Illinois and Jerrold (his wife, Eva) Gurley of Franklin Grove, Illinois; six grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his stepmother – Lora Mae (Greeny) Gurley; an infant grandson; a brother – Robert Calvin Gurley; and a half-brother – Storekeeper 3rd Class (SK3) Jesse Herbert Gurley – who died aboard the U.S.S. Arizona during the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941.

Ray was a 1957 graduate of Vienna High School. He was employed as a meat cutter by Swift & Company at the Rochelle, Illinois plant. Swift & Company was later acquired by ConAgra and Ray continued working for the firm in the St. Charles, Illinois facility. Ray then worked for Schreiber Foods in Dixon, Illinois which was also later acquired by Swift & Company. Following retirement, Ray and Linda returned to Southern Illinois to reside.

Ray enjoyed hunting, gardening and finding treasures at flea markets and garage sales.

Ray was a member of Whiteash Free Will Baptist Church, near Marion.

A service honoring the life of Ray Gurley will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 30, 2022, at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Andy Lee will officiate.

Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, east of Buncombe.

Visitation will be held from noon – 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Donations in memory of Ray may be made to the Dravet Syndrome Foundation, Inc. (in honor of Ray and Linda's grandson, Hayden Gurley) and may be mailed to P.O. Box 3026, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08034. Please memo "Ray Gurley Memorial".

Donations may also be made online at www.dravetfoundation.org.

To share a memory of Ray or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.baileyfh.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.