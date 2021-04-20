Ray Larrison
THOMPSONVILLE — Ray Larrison, age 73, of rural Thompsonville, IL, passed away at 12:15 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Stone Funeral Home, 1201 East Poplar Street, West Frankfort, IL.
The graveside committal service will be on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Vienna Fraternal Cemetery of Vienna, IL.
There will be a time of visitation from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the cemetery.
After the time of visitation, the committal service will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Masonic Rites accorded by the Akin Masonic Lodge No. 749 of Thompsonville, IL, followed by comments by Rev. Mike Cash presiding.
The service will conclude with military honors being accorded by members of the Beggs-Gurley V.F.W. Post No. 5222 of Vienna, IL, and members of the United States Army Funeral Honors Burial Detail.
For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to "St. Jude Children's Research Hospital". Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Stone Funeral Home, 1201 E. Poplar Street, West Frankfort, IL, 62896. Memorial envelopes will also be available at the cemetery.
For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit our website at www.stonefh.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-932-2161.
DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, if you are planning on attending the visitation and service, the family is requesting you wear a mask and social distance yourself from others.
