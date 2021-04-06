Raymond Edward Kmucha

June 6, 1943 - March 25, 2021

MESA, Arizona — Raymond Edward Kmucha, age 77, passed away March 25, 2021, in Mesa, AZ. He was born June 6, 1943, in Vergennes, IL, to Frank J. Kmucha, Sr. and Mary Helen (Arter) Kmucha. He married Lois Elaine Turnage on June 1, 2008, in AZ. He had his own carpet cleaning business in Terre Haute, IN, and retired from Indiana State University. He was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Campbell Hill, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Lois Elaine; two children: Theresa Ann (Kmucha) Moore and Christopher Ray Kmucha; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; eleven nieces and nephews; three stepsons; seven step grandchildren; and one step great-grandchild. He is also survived by two sisters: Mary Bjerke and Catherine Alstat and one brother, James Herbert Kmucha. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kim; one brother, Frank and one sister, Elizabeth.

A memorial service will be set at a later date at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Campbell Hill, IL, with burial of ashes in the church cemetery. The family has asked instead of flowers, donations be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church.