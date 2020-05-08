× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Raymond Elgie Wise "Gunner," 85, of Carbondale, entered into rest on April 30, 2020, in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Raymond was born on April 25, 1935, in Carbondale, to Clarence E. and Annabelle (McCall) Wise.

He accepted Christ at an early age at Bethel A.M.E. Church in Carbondale.

Gunner's favorite sports were baseball, basketball and softball.

He attended Attucks Grad and High School in Carbondale, although his junior and senior years were spent at Champaign Senior High School where "Gunner" graduated in 1953. After graduation, he attended Tuskegee Institute in Alabama.

From 1954 to 1974, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps and retired as a Gunnery Sergeant (E-7).

While in the Marines, 1958, he married Gladys Marie Griffin of Murphysboro, and they had two sons, Dwayne A. and Bryan D.; and two daughters, Dana L. and Lori D.

During "Gunner's" Marine Corps career, he served as a Drill Instructor for officers and enlisted personnel, security and two tours in Vietnam as an Infantryman. His highest award was a Navy Commendation Medal with Combat "V."