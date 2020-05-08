CARBONDALE — Raymond Elgie Wise "Gunner," 85, of Carbondale, entered into rest on April 30, 2020, in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
Raymond was born on April 25, 1935, in Carbondale, to Clarence E. and Annabelle (McCall) Wise.
He accepted Christ at an early age at Bethel A.M.E. Church in Carbondale.
Gunner's favorite sports were baseball, basketball and softball.
He attended Attucks Grad and High School in Carbondale, although his junior and senior years were spent at Champaign Senior High School where "Gunner" graduated in 1953. After graduation, he attended Tuskegee Institute in Alabama.
From 1954 to 1974, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps and retired as a Gunnery Sergeant (E-7).
While in the Marines, 1958, he married Gladys Marie Griffin of Murphysboro, and they had two sons, Dwayne A. and Bryan D.; and two daughters, Dana L. and Lori D.
During "Gunner's" Marine Corps career, he served as a Drill Instructor for officers and enlisted personnel, security and two tours in Vietnam as an Infantryman. His highest award was a Navy Commendation Medal with Combat "V."
Returning to civilian life in Carbondale in 1974, Raymond joined the Southern Illinois University Police Department where he was a detective until he retired. After being certified as a softball umpire for 35 years, "Gunner" was inducted into the Illinois ASA Softball Hall of Fame in 2005. Since 1988, Raymond held the title of Deputy Umpire-in-Chief for Southern Illinois ASA Softball until retiring in 2013.
Raymond was a faithful member of the Bethel A.M.E. Church and active in the community.
He was a member of the VFW Post 1832, Carterville; Marine Corp League, Jeffersonville; DAV, Sellersburg, Indiana; Montford Point Marine Association Chapter 22, Louisville, Indiana; American Legion Post 35; Marine Corps Association, Quantico, Virginia; NAACP Jeffersonville Chapter; Spirit of Attucks, Carbondale; and Southern Illinois Softball Association, Carbondale; and received various awards for his work in the community.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, 3 months, and 24 days, Gladys Wise; parents, Clarence Wise and Annabelle (Wise) Jackson; stepmother, Geneva (Reliford) Wise and stepfather, Herbert Jackson; siblings, Willova Toney, Benita Wise, James Reliford, Warren Reliford and Gary Wise, Grandson Taylor Wise; and daughter-in-law, Beverly (Morgan) Wise.
He leaves to cherish his loving memory his children, Dwayne (Bettye) Wise, Bryan Wise I, Dana Wise and Lori (Christopher) Moore; grandchildren, Ja'Raena, Makayla, Toi, Bryan II, Brittany, Omari, Joran, Sydney, Bryanna, and Christopher; great-grandchildren, Ja'Raeyah, Ja'Riyah, Zion, JaVon, Josiah, Zaeden and Aubre; great-great-granddaughter, Mariah; siblings, Linda Hines, Adrienne (Joseph) Jackson, Lawrence (Patricia) Wise, Lenford (Samaria) Wise, Anthony (Marquetta) Wise, and Martinez (Christina) Wise; along with a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 9, in Jackson Funeral Home at 306 N. Wall St., in Carbondale. A private funeral service will immediately follow the visitation. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be followed to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 Virus and those visiting must wear a mask.
Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the Montford Point Marines Association, https:/montfordpointmarines.orgonate.
