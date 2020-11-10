WEST FRANKFORT — Raymond G. Parker Jr., 74 of West Frankfort, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at his residence at 7:13 a.m. surrounded by his loving wife Lonna, his caring sister Lee and his dear friend Larry Wall by his side.

He was born on Aug. 14, 1946, in Jasper, Indiana, to Raymond Parker and Marcella( Ballis ) Parker. He married the love of his life, Lonna (Meracle) Parker on Oct. 21, 2000, in West Frankfort and she survives.

Besides his wife Lonna, he is survived by his son, Cameron Parker and wife Jessica of Winter Park, Florida, his grandchildren, Jackson Ray and Madeline Jean and by his sister, Lee Parker of West Frankfort and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by two sisters, Betty Kane and Anne Dillon.

Ray enjoyed life and especially boating. He was an avid boater and enjoyed trailering his boat to various lakes, rivers and the Emerald Coast in Destin, Florida. He loved to play golf and was a longtime member of the Franklin County Country Club where he had served on the board of directors for many years. In 1972 Ray purchased the Reedy Funeral Home in West Frankfort and operated the Parker-Reedy Funeral Home until his retirement in 2007. Ray was known for his respect and compassion he showed to the families that he served.