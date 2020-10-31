HERRIN — Raymond Joseph Lukuc, 90, passed away at 2:08 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Private Family Rite of Christian Burial will be Saturday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin, with the Rev. Mark D. Reyling officiating. Interment will be in San Carlo Catholic Cemetery in Herrin. Memorial donations may be made to OLMC New School Fund, in care of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 316 W. Monroe Street, Herrin, IL 62948 or mailed in care of Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home, P. O. Box 2071, Herrin, IL 62948.
