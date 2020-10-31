 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Raymond Joseph Lukuc
0 entries

Raymond Joseph Lukuc

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Raymond Joseph Lukuc

Lukuc

HERRIN — Raymond Joseph Lukuc, 90, passed away at 2:08 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

Private Family Rite of Christian Burial will be Saturday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin, with the Rev. Mark D. Reyling officiating. Interment will be in San Carlo Catholic Cemetery in Herrin. Memorial donations may be made to OLMC New School Fund, in care of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 316 W. Monroe Street, Herrin, IL 62948 or mailed in care of Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home, P. O. Box 2071, Herrin, IL 62948.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News