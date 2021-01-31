Raymond L. "Ray" Coss, M.D.
Nov. 3, 1934 - Jan. 22, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida — Raymond L. "Ray" Coss, M.D., 86, of West Palm Beach, Fl., passed away January 22, 2021. He was born November 3, 1934, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Raymond and Dorothy (Kahn) Coss.
Ray attended the University of Pittsburgh, from which he received his undergraduate and medical degrees, and where he married his wife, Marlene "Marnie" nearly 65 years ago, at Heinz Chapel on Pitt's campus. Ray served as a Captain in the United States Army Medical Corps during the Vietnam Conflict, and was awarded an Army Commendation Medal.
After a long and dedicated career as an Orthopedic Surgeon, practicing in Pittsburgh and Mt. Vernon, IL, Ray and Marnie relocated to West Palm Beach where they enjoyed the relaxation they both so much deserved, and appreciated. For many years, Ray spent his free time in Annapolis, MD, sailing the Chesapeake and Intracoastal Waterway. He also created pieces treasured by family and friends in his workshop, ranging from woodworking to stained glass to handmade fishing rods.
Ray will be missed by all who had the honor to know him. His generous and kind spirit; his quiet wit; and his dedication to helping others, whether his family, friends, patients, or community, is his enduring legacy.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Marnie, of West Palm Beach; his daughters, Gretchen Coss of Arlington, Virginia, Leslie MacLeod, and husband, Dave, of Carry, North Carolina; and his grandchildren, Emily and Ian.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions to be made to the University of Pittsburgh Pitt Fund, in memory of Ray, at: www.giveto.pitt.edu A celebration of life will take place at a later time. To express condolences, and sign the guestbook, please visit: www.northwoodfh.com. NORTHWOOD FUNERAL HOME, West Palm Beach, in charge of arrangements.
