Raymond L. "Ray" Coss, M.D.

Nov. 3, 1934 - Jan. 22, 2021

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida — Raymond L. "Ray" Coss, M.D., 86, of West Palm Beach, Fl., passed away January 22, 2021. He was born November 3, 1934, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Raymond and Dorothy (Kahn) Coss.

Ray attended the University of Pittsburgh, from which he received his undergraduate and medical degrees, and where he married his wife, Marlene "Marnie" nearly 65 years ago, at Heinz Chapel on Pitt's campus. Ray served as a Captain in the United States Army Medical Corps during the Vietnam Conflict, and was awarded an Army Commendation Medal.

After a long and dedicated career as an Orthopedic Surgeon, practicing in Pittsburgh and Mt. Vernon, IL, Ray and Marnie relocated to West Palm Beach where they enjoyed the relaxation they both so much deserved, and appreciated. For many years, Ray spent his free time in Annapolis, MD, sailing the Chesapeake and Intracoastal Waterway. He also created pieces treasured by family and friends in his workshop, ranging from woodworking to stained glass to handmade fishing rods.