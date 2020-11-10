ANNA — Raymond Lee Butler, age 81 of Anna, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at his home with his loving family.

He was born Aug. 26, 1939, in Anna, the son of Willie Dale and Mabel Irene (Sims) Butler. He married the love of his life, Juanita Marie O'Daniell on Sept. 19, 1959, in Anna. She preceded him in death on Sept. 12, 2020.

Raymond is survived by his children, Jeffrey Lee “Jeff” (Carri) Butler of Eureka, Montana, Katrina Kay Butler of San Diego, California, and Richard Dean “Rick” (Christy) Butler; grandchildren, Rachelle Carri Butler, Matthew Lee Butler, Hannah Elizabeth (David) Popovich, Chasidy Marie (Doug) Mezo, and Ciara Rai Butler; great-grandchildren, Sawyer Brandt Popovich, Willow Sloane Popovich, Abcidy Sophia Mezo and Mylee Rose Butler; sister in law, Maxine (Gary) Howerton of Mt. Pleasant; other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse, Juanita Marie Butler; brother, Carol Richard Butler and infant brother, Francis Butler.