WEST FRANKFORT — Raymond Loftus, 90, passed away at 2:23 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at his residence.

He was born April 24, 1930, in West Frankfort, to John Loftus Sr. and Jane (McNelty) Loftus.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews including, his caretakers, Judy (Loftus) Peebels and husband, Roy Peebels.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents; by brothers, Bill, Bernard, John, Joe, and Louis Loftus; and by sisters, Millicent Mack, Jane Cook, Mary Hanson and Elizabeth Dunlap.

He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

He was a retired coal miner and member of the UMWA.

Ray was a member of the West Frankfort Masonic Lodge 567 for 66 years. He was also a member of the Trinity Full Gospel Fellowship Church in West Frankfort.

Ray and his brother, Bernard, were partners in the B&R Nursey south of West Frankfort for many years.

When he was younger Ray enjoyed hunting rabbits, squirrels and arrowheads and working in his garden. He also enjoyed gospel music and sometimes played the guitar at church.