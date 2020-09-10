× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HERRIN — Raymond Melhorn, 91, passed away at 3:34 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Herrin Hospital.

He was born July 22, 1929, in Herrin, to Ben and Lucy Justice Melhorn.

He married Lorna Jean Wiseman on May 5, 1950.

Ray was a longtime member of Hurricane Memorial Baptist Church in Herrin, where he served as a deacon for many years.

He was also a Past Master of the Herrin Masonic Lodge and received his 50-year Masonic pin on June 16, 2007.

Ray had been a HAM Radio operator since 1951, and served as treasurer of the “Breakfast Club” and “Sara Radio Club” for many years.