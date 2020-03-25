Raymond Oral Furlow
BENTON — Raymond Oral Furlow, 84, passed away at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the Mount Vernon Health Care Center.

Raymond is survived by his loving spouse, Betty, one son, Adam Furlow; one sister, Thelma Creamer; sister-in-law, Beverly Arnold; and four nieces and nephews, Debbie Hanson, Bonnie Arnold, Pat Arnold and Mike Arnold.

Burial will take place at Harrison Cemetery, Buckner. Services are private.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association and mailed to Pate Funeral Home.

