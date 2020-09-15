Reba Lorene (Newcomb) Mitchell

During those years fulfilling the needs of family, she was involved in Church work, plus leading a 4-H club for 10 years, for her children and their friends.

She began to awaken to her spiritual life at an early age, which led to conversion at 17, and membership into the First Christian Church of Carmi, Illinois. Shortly after her marriage, she joined her husband at a United Methodist Church.

In her mid-30's she had a much deeper awakening in her spiritual life when she changed from fundamentalism to a greater understanding of Jesus' teachings, which touched her heart with more potency. With children at college, she concentrated on her church work, leading study groups, and taking classes toward becoming a Local Pastor, and filling different church pulpits in emergencies.

Later she became a Lay Speaker for monthly sermons at Mt. Etna UM Methodist church for 10 years. She wrote two books, which her FUM Church of Springfield printed and sold for the building fund. Her poetry had been published often in the Springfield newspaper.