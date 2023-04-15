Rebecca "Becky" Cerven
CARTERVILLE – Rebecca "Becky" Cerven, 76, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Evelyn's House in Saint Louis, MO.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; sons: Todd (Marie) and David, and granddaughters: Alaina, Mara, and Elliana.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Lakeland Baptist Church in Carbondale, followed by a meal and fellowship at the Newman Center in Carbondale. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service at the church on Saturday.
Memorials may be made in Becky's name to the Survivor Empowerment Center (https://www.empoweringsurvivors.org/) and Good Samaritan Ministries (https://goodsamcarbondale.com/).
Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements. To read the full obituary or leave a story or memory of Becky, visit www.meredithfh.com.
