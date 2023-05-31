Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Rebecca Kaye Goddard

March 20, 1980 - May 27, 2023

JONESBORO, IL - Rebecca Kaye Goddard, age 43 years, a resident of Chamness Care in Union County, Illinois and a former resident of rural Vienna, passed away Saturday evening, May 27, 2023, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Rebecca was born the first day of spring, March 20, 1980, at Western Baptist Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky. She was the daughter of Jerry and Debra (Webb) Goddard.

In addition to her parents, Rebecca is survived by: a sister, Rachelle (her husband, Justin) Vaughn along with their children, Trey, Kaden, Kailee, and Everett "Booty" and a brother, Dustin (his wife, Heidi) Goddard along with their children Hannah, Hayden, Jet, Jarrah, and Ava; her maternal grandfather, Owen Lee Webb; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends, including her Chamness Care family.

Rebecca was preceded in death by: her maternal grandmother, Mary Wilma Webb; her paternal grandparents, Samuel Everett Goddard and Ava "Marie" Goddard Cover; and her maternal step grandfather, David Leon Cover.

Rebecca was a 1999 graduate of Vienna High School. She participated in Special Olympic events and was known as a talented stand-up comedienne at Chamness Care talent shows. Rebecca loved music and movies. She also enjoyed visits to the Dairy Queen for a blizzard.

Rebecca was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, east of Buncombe.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Rebecca's Chamness Care family for their care and support.

A service honoring the life of Rebecca Kaye Goddard will be conducted Friday morning, June 2, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Jake McPheron will officiate with special remembrances by Tasha Faire.

Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, east of Buncombe.

Visitation will be conducted Thursday evening, June 1, 2023, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Additionally, there will be a time of visitation from 10 a.m. until the service time Friday morning at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Rebecca's memory be made to Chamness Care-MAP CDD community Day Support Program for adults with intellectual disabilities. Checks may be made payable to Chamness Care, Inc. and mailed to P.O. Box 1, Jonesboro, Illinois 62952. Please memo checks "Rebecca Goddard memorial."

To share a memory of Rebecca or to leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit www. Baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.