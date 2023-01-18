Regenna (Genna) Ann Biermann

1956 - 2023

MARION — Regenna (Genna) Ann Biermann, 66, of Marion, passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at her home in Marion, IL.

Genna was born on Jan. 19, 1956, to Carlos Nugent and Anna May Cooley, then adopted by Jim Nickel in 1963. She married Danny Biermann on April 4, 1981. Genna was a baptized and confirmed member of the Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod, and a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Marion, IL. She received her bachelor, masters, and specialist degrees in teaching from SIU, Carbondale, IL. Genna taught science at Marion, Unit 2 School District, for 21 years.

Genna enjoyed teaching, learning, reading, cooking, swimming, and traveling. She especially enjoyed her family and friends.

Surviving is her husband, Danny (Dan) Biermann of Marion, IL, her children: John (Chandra) Biermann of LaVergne, TN, Jenny (John) Toler of Marion, IL, Joseph (Tosha) of Marion, IL, Jodi Walk of Mattoon IL; her grandchildren: John, Jr, Gabriel, and Liam Biermann, Samuel and Sophia Toler, Alana, Colton, Grayson and Aubrey Biermann, Jordan Walk, Krista and Chase Reynolds; her siblings: Mike (Amy) Nickel of Charleston, IL, Karla (Dave) Hornbeck of Charleston, IL, and James (Joyce) Lytner of Las Vegas, NV.

Genna is preceded in death by her father and mother, sisters, Karen Hill, and Rita Wright.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, from 5 – 8 p.m., at Good Shepard Lutheran Church, Marion, IL, and on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, from 10 – 11 a.m.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Good Shepard Lutheran Church, with Rev. Mark Surburg officiating. Burial will follow at Paradise Cemetery, Steeleville, IL. Memorials may be given to Hospice of Southern Illinois or Good Shepard Lutheran Church – Mildred Jent Fund, c/o Wilson's Funeral Home, PO Box 217, Steeleville, IL, 62288. To sign guestbook, visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net.