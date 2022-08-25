Rev. Cecil Robert Atchison

MARION — Rev. Cecil Robert Atchison, age 68, of Marion, IL, passed away suddenly at 11:34 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Barnes-Jewish Hospital of St. Louis, MO.

The visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, located at 1201 N. Fair Street, Marion, IL. Following the time of visitation, the funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Lance Leeds and Rev. James Slone presiding. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery of Marion, IL.

The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to "The Lighthouse Shelter." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the church and funeral home.

