HERRIN — Rev. Daryl M. Winn, age 71, of Herrin, formerly of Marion, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the VA Medical Center Community Living Center in Marion.

Crain Funeral Home-Egyptian Chapel in Energy has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To view the obituary and/or leave an online condolences for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.

