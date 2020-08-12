× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONdale — Rev. Dr. Archibald Mosley, born May 25, 1925, in Carbondale, departed this life on Aug. 6, 2020, in Belmont Village in Nashville, Tennessee.

He was born to the late Statsie and Bertha Inez (Meeks) Mosley, both of Carbondale. Together they instilled strong Christian values and a love for education in their children, with “Archie” being the sixth of seven. All but one of the Rev. Dr. Mosley's siblings (Dr. Clifford Mosley) preceded him in death.

The Rev. Dr. Mosley graduated from Attucks High School before becoming a Marine and fighting in World War II, earning numerous awards. After his military service, he earned several degrees, including a master's from SIU Carbondale. He met his wife while at SIU and after marrying he pastored two local churches, Shaffer AME in Colp, and Bethel AME in Carbondale while teaching in area public schools. In 1966, his church conference sent him to Michigan where he earned several more degrees, including a doctorate, and he continued a productive career serving both the church and education. In 2009, he returned to Carbondale to enjoy a well-deserved retirement.