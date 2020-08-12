CARBONdale — Rev. Dr. Archibald Mosley, born May 25, 1925, in Carbondale, departed this life on Aug. 6, 2020, in Belmont Village in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born to the late Statsie and Bertha Inez (Meeks) Mosley, both of Carbondale. Together they instilled strong Christian values and a love for education in their children, with “Archie” being the sixth of seven. All but one of the Rev. Dr. Mosley's siblings (Dr. Clifford Mosley) preceded him in death.
The Rev. Dr. Mosley graduated from Attucks High School before becoming a Marine and fighting in World War II, earning numerous awards. After his military service, he earned several degrees, including a master's from SIU Carbondale. He met his wife while at SIU and after marrying he pastored two local churches, Shaffer AME in Colp, and Bethel AME in Carbondale while teaching in area public schools. In 1966, his church conference sent him to Michigan where he earned several more degrees, including a doctorate, and he continued a productive career serving both the church and education. In 2009, he returned to Carbondale to enjoy a well-deserved retirement.
The Rev. Dr. Mosley considered his family to be his greatest accomplishment. He and his beloved wife, Jerolene (Thomas) Mosley, raised four daughters, Elizabeth Lewin, retired Carbondale Elementary School superintendent (husband, Peter, children, Lisa and Leslie, and grandchildren Maia and Lennox); Vicki Miller (child, Michael, and grandchildren, Anthony and Christopher); Susan Mosley-Howard (husband, Derek Howard, children, Jessica, Jacqueline, and Jonathan, and grandchild, Maria); and Teresa Sebastian (husband Steven Tunis, children George Tunis and Simone Sebastian); and a host of other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 15, in New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Carbondale, followed by a private funeral service with the Rev. Ronald Chambers, officiating and the Rev. Rick Jackson giving the eulogy. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and physical distancing are required. Interment with military honors will immediately follow the service in Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Bethel A.M.E. Church, 316 E. Jackson St., Carbondale, IL 62901.
Jackson Funeral Home of Carbondale is in charge of arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.