Rev. Dr. Archibald Mosley

Mosley and his fellow recruits formed the historic Montford Point Marines, named for the segregated base in North Carolina where they trained. He served as a weapons instructor before deploying to Guam and Iwo Jima, where he delivered ammunition to the front lines.

During a 2017 ceremony for the Montford Point Marines, Mosley said, “One place racism never was present was in battle.”

“Bullets don’t have names, races or religions written on them,” he told a reporter for the Department of Defense. “We fought together against a common enemy.”

In 1945, Mosley deployed to Nagasaki, Japan, where the Montford Point Marines were assigned to clean up after the atomic bomb was dropped. Mosley was stunned by the horrors he saw there.

"I often wondered how long it was going to be before the good Lord could heal the earth to a place where it would be fertile again,” he told the Southern Illinoisan in 2011.

Mosley received numerous medals for his service, delivered decades after he was honorably discharged in 1946. In 2012, the Montford Point Marines were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian award presented by Congress, in a ceremony Mosley attended at the U.S. Capitol.