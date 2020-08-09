CARBONDALE — The Rev. Dr. Archibald Mosley, whose soft-spoken wisdom and lifelong commitment to serving communities led him to a half-century career in civic and religious leadership and a Congressional Gold Medal for his World War II service, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. He was 95.
Mosley’s distinction as one of the first black Marines marked the beginning of decades of ground-breaking accomplishments that overcame hurdles to black progress in the United States. He earned five postsecondary degrees — some long before most colleges desegregated — including a doctorate in communications from Wayne State University.
Mosley was born May 25, 1925, in Carbondale, the sixth of seven children born to Statsie Mosley, a steam locomotive engineer, and Bertha Inez (Meeks) Mosley, a homemaker. He attended Attucks High School, where he excelled in academics and athletics.
As a child, he developed a penchant for cowboy movies, spending his Saturdays at the local cinema watching films that starred Tom Mix, Buck Jones and his all-time favorite character, Hopalong Cassidy. It was there he saw military recruitment videos for the World War II effort, and the majesty of the U.S. Marine Corps uniform struck him.
Mosley enlisted at age 18, soon after President Franklin Roosevelt issued an executive order permitting black Americans to join the Marines Corp in 1941.
Mosley and his fellow recruits formed the historic Montford Point Marines, named for the segregated base in North Carolina where they trained. He served as a weapons instructor before deploying to Guam and Iwo Jima, where he delivered ammunition to the front lines.
During a 2017 ceremony for the Montford Point Marines, Mosley said, “One place racism never was present was in battle.”
“Bullets don’t have names, races or religions written on them,” he told a reporter for the Department of Defense. “We fought together against a common enemy.”
In 1945, Mosley deployed to Nagasaki, Japan, where the Montford Point Marines were assigned to clean up after the atomic bomb was dropped. Mosley was stunned by the horrors he saw there.
"I often wondered how long it was going to be before the good Lord could heal the earth to a place where it would be fertile again,” he told the Southern Illinoisian in 2011.
Mosley received numerous medals for his service, delivered decades after he was honorably discharged in 1946. In 2012, the Montford Point Marines were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian award presented by Congress, in a ceremony Mosley attended at the U.S. Capitol.
Mosley attended Southern Illinois University and later entered Payne Theological Seminary at Wilberforce University to become a Methodist minister.
In 1947, Mosley married the love of his life, Jerolene Thomas of Marion. The couple have four daughters, Elizabeth, Vicki, Susan and Teresa.
Mosley taught for more than a decade in Illinois public schools in the city of Murphysboro, the village of Colp and the Hodges Park area. Mosley also served as pastor of Shaffer Chapel AME Church in Colp and Bethel AME Church in Carbondale.
As Mosley’s daughters grew older, the family relocated to Michigan in 1966. Mosley became a professor and dean at Shaw College of Detroit from 1969 to 1974. He also served as pastor of Trinity AME Church in Lansing, St. John AME Church in Detroit and eventually Newman AME Church in Pontiac.
Mosley then served as communications coordinator for the city of Pontiac until he retired in 1992.
In the years following, Mosley lived a peaceful life, spending much time watching his favorite cowboy movies. And even though he occupied many roles—soldier, pastor, teacher, civil servant, mentor, and friend — the roles that gave him the most joy were husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, brother, four daughters, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Reverend Dr. Archibald Mosley’s name may be made to Bethel AME Church, 316 Jackson St., Carbondale, IL 62901.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 15, in New Zion Baptist Church, Carbondale, followed by a private funeral service. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and physical distancing are required. Interment will immediately follow the service in Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale.
