Rev. Jack L. Ross

1937 - 2023

GREENWOOD, IN - Rev. Jack L. Ross, 85, of Greenwood, IN, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

He was born on Feb. 5, 1937 to the late Quinton and Dixie Long Ross in Herrin, Illinois. He served the Lord as a pastor for over 55 years, with the last 45 years serving as pastor at Christian Assembly in Louisville, KY.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Donald Ross.

Rev. Ross is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Bobbie Jean Travis Ross; two sons, Steve (Neelia) and Larry (Brenda) Ross; four grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at Christian Assembly Church, 9020 Stonestreet Road, Louisville, KY with burial to follow in Beth Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are suggested to be made to Christian Assembly Church in his memory.