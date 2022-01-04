 Skip to main content
Rev. Joseph Ray Hankla

CARBONDALE – Rev. Joseph Ray Hankla, 91, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Services for Joe will be 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Jesus es el Senor United Methodist Church in Cobden with Rev. John Annable officiating. Burial will follow in Anna City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the church.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church in Carbondale, Little Grassy Methodist Camp, Hispanic Ministries of Cobden, or Midwest Mission Distribution Center.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale is in charge of arrangements. For more information or to read the full obituary, visit www.meredithfh.com.

